ONLINE: Dead Poet Society

media release: L.A.-based alt rock band DEAD POET SOCIETY will release their debut full-length -!- (said as "The Exclamation Album") on March 12, 2021. -!- is available for pre-order here.

Dead Poet Society will celebrate the global release of the record with a live performance of songs from the album. The performance is set for 12pm PST/3pm EST on Saturday, March 13.

The performance is also being filmed on the Nashville farm of Badflower's Josh Katz, who graciously offered his barn to stage the event.

"We're beyond excited to play brand new songs — and some that you already know, like .'CoDA.' and '.AmericanBlood.' — for the first time," the band shares.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.