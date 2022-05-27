Dead Rider, Lung, Heather the Jerk

media release: Dead Rider, formerly known as D. Rider, is an American experimental rock band from Chicago, Illinois, United States. It was created by former U.S. Maple guitarist Todd Rittman, including Rittman as guitar and lead vocalist, Andrea Faught on trumpet and keyboard, Thymme Jones on keyboard, and Matt Espy on drums.

Powerhouse art-punk electric cello & drums rock duo. Lung has a sound that is dark and commanding, evoking the driving sludge of early grunge with layered sinister undertones.

Friday May 27, 9pm. $10; ages 21+.