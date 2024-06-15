media release: Deafinitely Ultimate Variety Show Presents DEEAAF Stand up Tour

Special Guest: John Smith, Tito and Letty, and Magic Morgan & Liliana

Madison - Saturday, June 15, 2024 7:00PM Ages: 18+ Ages PRICE: $20 Online / At Door $25.00

Comedian John Smith of England - John Smith is a profoundly Deaf BSL user. Following his hugely successful, first stand-up appearance in 2005, John moved onto bigger and bigger audiences in Deaf clubs and theaters nationwide and around Europe. Using his experiences of growing up Deaf in a hearing world, John brings his observations to life, engaging his audience in hours of laughter and reflection on being Deaf and using British Sign Language

Latinx Comedians Tito and Letty of Illinois - Ernesto Garza and Leticia Gonzalez- Garza of Chicago have been making audiences laugh everywhere on social media. Their show offers a hilarious peek into the life of a married couple through jokes, pranks, and comedy.

Comedy Deaf Magicians Magic Morgan & Liliana of Wisconsin - Two-time recipient of the World Deaf Magician Award Matthew "Magic" Morgan and Liliana truly keep the audience at the heart of the show through fun, comfortable audience interaction. They combine magic, miming and comedy while communicating in the universal language of fun!