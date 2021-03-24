ONLINE: Dean Robbins

× Expand David Giroux Dean Robbins is a prolific Madison-based author of children's books (and former editor of Isthmus).

press release: Dean Robbins, a children’s author living in Madison, Wisconsin, with his wife and son is the author of numerous picture books which include :Two Friends: Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass (Scholastic); Miss Paul and the President: The Creative Campaign for Women’s Right to Vote (Knopf); Margaret and the Moon: How Margaret Hamilton Saved the First Lunar Landing (Knopf); and The Astronaut Who Painted the Moon (Scholastic). Thank You, Dr. Salk! (Farrar Straus Giroux) is coming June 22, 2021; The Fastest Girl on Earth! (Knopf) August 10, 2021; and ¡Mambo Mucho Mambo! (Candlewick) in fall 2021.

Since 2011 Shake Rag Alley has partnered with the Council for Wisconsin Writers (CWW), Wisconsin People & Ideas, and the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission through the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters to offer week-long residencies to their annual writing contest winners.

In the tradition established by Edenfred, the Terry Family Foundation’s artist residence in Madison, writers and poets are provided with a week of uninterrupted time to focus on a project of their choice.

Between the months of December through March, writers stay in Shake Rag Alley’s inspiring lodging facilities surrounded by the nurturing environment of historic Mineral Point’s artistic community. Visiting writers participate in workshops, readings, and/or community outreach activities, including Wednesday evening Winter Writers Reading Series author talks and discussions.

2020-21 readings and discussions offered virtually via Zoom.