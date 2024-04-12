Dear Nora, Loveblaster

media release: DOORS 7:00 / SHOW 7:30 / DONE BY 10:00 / Tickets $15 advance / $20 day of show

Dear Nora, the legendary indie band fronted by Katy Davidson (they/she), returned in 2018 after a twelve-year hiatus. The project began in 1999 in Portland and changed lineups as Davidson relocated, producing three amazing albums (We’ll Have a Time, Mountain Rock, There is No Home) during the initial tenure. The return to the Dear Nora moniker has resulted in the albums Skulls Example and Human Futures.

https://pitchfork.com/thepitch/where-to-start-with-dear-nora-your-favorite-indie-rockers-favorite-indie-rocker/

https://pitchfork.com/reviews/albums/dear-nora-three-states-rarities-1997-2007/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpuuzPY90oQ

https://www.stereogum.com/1990111/katy-davidson-on-skulls-example-the-first-dear-nora-album-in-12-years/interviews/

https://dearnora.bandcamp.com/album/skulls-example

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KDYNFEec08o

Loveblaster is a Madison-grown, indie-slowcore trio whose vocal harmonies and lyrical prowess combine to create “arresting tension… underneath [a] minimal, gentle surface.” (Scott Gordon, Tone Madison). Reduced to just an electric guitar, snare drum, and crash cymbal for live performances, the pair adapts their somber tone in a way which proves that though the members may be few, their passion does not compromise. FFO: Low, Sparklehorse, Songs: Ohia.

https://loveblaster.bandcamp.com/

https://www.instagram.com/loveblaster.wi/

https://spotify.link/B8ygSwdfUCb

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space. We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.