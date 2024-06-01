Dearly Brearly, Raquel Aleman, Jimmy Sugarcane, Cribshitter, Cowboy Winter, Hottt Probs, Mickey Sunshine, The Real Jaguar

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: ALERT ALERT!! GRAND OPENING TICKETS HAVE LANDED!

Could there be a more perfect lineup?

Looking forward to having this all-star cast of local musicians to break in the stage on June 1st. Stay tuned for more show announcements this week, get realllll excited now!!

@Dearly Brearly Raquel Aleman Jimmy Sugarcane Cribshitter Cowboy Winter Hottt PRObs Mickey Sunshine DJ real jaguar  

