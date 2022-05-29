Death is a Business, Cold Black River, Mhos & Ohms

media release: Join us for the Crucible Sunday Matinee - a night of popcorn, cartoons, and local artists!

Doors at 6PM, Bands at 8PM.

Entrance just $5 at the door to enjoy all this and more. Buy your tickets advance here: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../crucible-sunday-matinee...

FEATURING THE MUSIC OF:

DEATH IS A BUSINESS

Death is a Business hail from Mother Earth. Billed as “nomadic music to the beat of the moon”, DIAB have members from across the globe, continually morphing in sound and structure as they travel. No show is the same, and you never know which marvelous incarnation you’ll have the joy to experience. Stop by for this one-of-a-kind experience.

www.deathisabusiness.com

COLD BLACK RIVER

Cold Black River released their first live album last month, featuring the new stoner anthem “420 dB”. Destroying the landscape with earth shredding riffs, a bombastic live performance, and diehard fans – CBR are sure to deliver the groove-laden, chunky goodness you’re looking for.

www.coldblackriver.com

MHOS & OHMS

Mhos and Ohms are an unconventional, low-end bass or guitar driven duo with slick beats, raspy vocal musings, intricate notes, and clever time changes; defining their own sound as Economical Thump.

Mhosandohms.bandcamp.com