Death of a Salesman

media release: October 22, 23, 29, 30, 7:30 PM; Oct 24 and 31, 2 PM

This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning story, is one of the most profound classic dramas of American theater, revolving around the last days of Willy Loman, a declining salesman, who cannot understand how he failed to win success and happiness.

LOCATION: BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 West Maple Ave., Beaver Dam, WI.

TICKETS: $13, $18 & $20 at www.bdact.org; or BDACT Box Office, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 AM – 7 PM (920-885-6891); or Rechek’s Food Pride, 920-887-7675.

CONTACT: David Saniter, managingdirector@bdact.org, 920-885-6891