December Art Show
to
Madison Enterprise Center-Common Wealth Gallery 100 S. Baldwin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Catherine Capellaro
A painting of the Sedona desert.
"Sedona Red Rocks" by Catherine Capellaro.
media release: Join us for a celebration of local artists December 1-8 at Common Wealth Gallery. Fiber art, clothing, jewelry, ceramics, paintings, embroidery, and more!
Participating Artists: Jennifer Bastian, Catherine Capellaro, Leo Rohn-Capellaro, Valerie Hodgson, Wendy Fern Hutton, Shelli Lee, Issac Lyons, Teri Messinides, Emily Popp, Eddie Plunkett, Lillian Sizemore, and Tona Williams
TWO SPECIAL EVENTS!
Opening party: Dec. 1, 6-9 pm (with refreshments)
Closing party: Dec. 8, 6-9 pm
Gallery is also open 9 am-5 pm during weekdays.