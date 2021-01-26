ONLINE: Decoding the Driftless: A Film of Science Exploration and Adventure

media release: FREE Virtual Event

Join us for a wild ride of adventure above, on, and below the amazing Driftless Region! Emmy- winning filmmakers George Howe, Tim Jacobson, Rob Nelson, and Neil Rettig have teamed up with Jonas Stenstrom of Untamed Science, to capture fantastic footage of the Driftless Region, and weave it into a compelling story, in a way never done before. You’ll soar over ancient rugged bluffs, skim the surface of primordial rivers, venture deep underground to mysterious secret worlds, marvel at sacred archeological treasures, and hang perilously over massive rock cliffs. One thing for sure, you’ll never forget this film, and you’ll want to share it with everyone you know!

Q&A with filmmaker George Howe to follow screening.

This event is funded with a grant from the Greater Sauk Community Foundation thanks to a generous gift from Craig Culver.