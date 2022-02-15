ONLINE: Decoding the Mysteries of Cats or Why Cats Do What They Do!
Garfoot Library, Cross Plains 2107 Julius St., Cross Plains, Wisconsin 53528
media release: Rosemary Garfoot Public Library webinar. Stephen Quandt, Feline Behaviorist, presents this feline behavior webinar that explains cat behavior from the perspective of the evolutionary and adaptive forces that help shape their lives. There will be Q&A after the talk as time allows.
Free Zoom program; register by emailing csplib@rgpl.org.
