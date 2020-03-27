press release: tudies Program and the Law School at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are hosting a two-day conference on Decolonization at Sixty: Francophone Africa Since Independence on March 27-28th, 2020. The aim of the two-day conference is to provide an intellectually rigorous and cross-disciplinary exploration of the process of decolonization in francophone Africa. The theme is inspired by the upcoming sixtieth anniversary of formal independence in much of Francophone Africa. Our conference seeks to explore decolonization as an ongoing process in which France, Belgium, and formerly sovereign African states continue to negotiate economic, social, legal, and political interdependence. We hope to explore the ways in which the process of decolonization has impacted and continues to impact both the former colonies and the colonizers. This event is co-sponsored by the Center for Interdisciplinary French Studies and the Center for European Studies.