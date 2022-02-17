ONLINE: Decoupling the U.S.-China trade relationship: The Challenges and Opportunities of a new Economic Order

media release: Join WisPolitics.com, WisBusiness.com and the Wisconsin Technology Council for the first 2022 trade policy virtual event on Thursday, Feb. 17, from noon to 1 p.m. CT. Attendance is free.

How far will U.S.-China decoupling go? What challenges and opportunities will this present to the Midwest? How will this transform trade relations, not just between the U.S. and China, but between the U.S. and its other major trading partners such as Mexico? This event will feature a panel of experts to address these and other pressing questions.

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind of Wisconsin, a member of the House Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee

Prof. Enrique Dussel Peters, from the National Autonomous University in Mexico

Prof. Samantha Vortherms, a China expert at UC-Irvine

Moderator: Tom Still, president, Wisconsin Technology Council |

Partners: This virtual luncheon is organized in cooperation with the Wisconsin Technology Council in addition to the Center for East Asian Studies and Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies -- both at UW-Madison. This is part of CEAS's East Asia Now series. It is also part of the WisPolitics.com + WisBusiness.com Trade Policy Initiative sponsored by Michael Best Strategies and the Wisconsin District Export Council.

Other partners: International Practice Section - State Bar of Wisconsin, the Madison International Trade Association, and MMAC’s World Trade Association.

