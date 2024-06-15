media release: Come be refreshed at a retreat-workshop, led by poet Christine Perrin, who will facilitate an experience of deep reading, listening, and conversation at Dottie’s Ranch.

How often have you read an intriguing text and wished you could better mine the silver in its veins? During our time together Christine will guide us in studying The Art of the Lathe, a collection of poems by B.H. Fairchild (Alice James Books, 1998). Employing a participatory reading method, participants will become better readers in community and read more deeply; those who write will be stimulated. If you are a teacher, or if you participate in a book group, you’ll also benefit from learning Christine’s method, one she’s used with hundreds of readers. Participants are consistently surprised by the deeper insights and delight they experience.

A word about the text. The Art of the Lathe is regarded as a contemporary classic, described by the LA Times as, “a passionate example of the plain style, so finely crafted and perfectly pitched. . . . Workhorse narratives suffused with tenderness and elegiac music.” Each participant will need to purchase a copy of the book.

$20.