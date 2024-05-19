media release: Bittersweet Blessings Farm is host to the Deerfield Market Expo, a multi-faceted family-friendly event. We are continually on the look-out for unique & quality vendors to showcase and attend our show.

Our exhibitors represent media in at least 7 different categories. Including:

Crafters

Fine art/artists

Antiques

Farmers Markets

Gourmet Foods

Flea Market Collectibles

Direct Sale Reps

Live Entertainment: Music by Horse 9 am, Deliberate Vibration 10:30 am, Lights Out noon; James the Magician 10 & 11:30 am;

Food Court

FREE activities for throughout the day including petting zoo, blacksmith demonstrations, face painting & airbrush tattoos

Witness for yourself the transformation of this 170 year-old farm into a hustling-bustling epi-center of activity. Farm buildings, that have been revitalized to allow complete walk-through traffic patterns, are full of vendors excitedly waiting to show you their wares. Ponder, in awe, of the construction that still supports the 1901 dairy barn, while you leisurely make your way through the market.

Private drives, as well as the entire farmyard, are full of tents and shelters with other exhibitors for you to peruse.

This year we have vendors descending on the farm from no less than 4 different states. We proudly welcome over 200 vendors to the farm for the Market Expo this May 19. Over 80 of these folks are new to our events! So, while we do still have many of the favorites from years past, we bring you many more that you don't want to miss.