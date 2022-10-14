Def Sonic
Audio for the Arts 7 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Bob Koch
Def Sonic on stage.
Def Sonic
media release: We are excited to host another Acoustic Moose, this time with Def Sonic!
Def Sonic, creates a hypno feeling by blurring genres w/ soothing intonation, layered beats, samples/loops, & synths - accompanied with percussive strums, & heartfelt vocal melodies.
Join us in person at 6pm on October 14, or tune in here for the live stream.
No Cover!
