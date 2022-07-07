Def Sonic

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join us for our Acoustic Happy Hour series featuring "Def Sonic". Enjoy this FREE music on the Garver Patio various Thursdays throughout the summer!

Def Sonic blurs genres with trippy tones, layered beats, samples, loops, synths with percussive strums, and heartfelt vocal melodies.

FREE. Limited seating is first come, first serve. No carry-ins.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1025702791390607/

