Def Sonic, Uncle JIM, Heavy Looks

media release: Hey Hey Y'all, it's a Live, Loud and Local music event at BarleyPop right off the Capitol Square. Come enjoy some craft brews to get down with some daft tunes, on what looks to be a night you shan't forget. Doors open at 7 show starts at 8 w/ a $5 cover on the night.

Def Sonic: blurs genres w/ trippy tones, layered beats, samples/loops, synths with percussive strums/heartfelt vocal melodies. https://open.spotify.com/artist/678G3go3zlbmC90lL9T9BV...

Uncle JIM: is a Madison folk pop act formed with a common bond for music that makes you feel at home. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=znawqmymVYk

Heavy Looks: Four-piece rock n roll from Madison. Let's be friends! https://open.spotify.com/artist/1f0MVS6tmwuV6j1uwbriC9...

See ya out there folks!