media release: URGENT rally and speak out FOR reproductive rights, for safe, legal and accessible abortions … AGAINST the abortion bans in Texas and Mississippi and the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Texas law overturning Roe v. Wade!

This is an URGENT CALL TO ACTION to keep our choice to control our bodies and our lives for safe, legal, and affordable healthcare options, including the right to safe, legal abortions, contraception, childcare and the fight to have control of our lives!

NO TO ABORTION BANS NOW...NOT EVER!

DEFEND REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS, SAFE/LEGAL/ACCESSIBLE ABORTIONS!

DEFEND THE RIGHT TO CHOOSE!!!!

** Masks will be worn and available

** Social distance!

** Get vaccinated!