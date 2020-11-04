Defend the Vote: Don't Let Trump Steal the Election!

media release: The stakes have never been higher. Working class people face the combined threat of the pandemic, an economic crisis, and climate change.

Trump insists the election results will only be legitimate if he wins. He has made clear threats to steal the election through some combination of voter suppression, ballot tampering, and prematurely declaring victory before all ballots have been counted. We won’t tolerate four more years of Trump’s racist, sexist, xenophobic, and anti-worker agenda!

We urgently need to prepare for mass action and even strikes if Trump tries to steal the election. If the past four years have shown us anything, it’s that the Democratic establishment can’t effectively stand up to Trump. If they couldn’t stop Trump's massive tax cuts for the wealthy, the horrific ICE arrests and detention, or the nomination of two - maybe three - ultraconservative Supreme Court justices, we can’t afford to sit back and rely on them now!

Mass protest is what forced Trump to walk back his Muslim Ban. Mass action - led by TSA, air traffic controllers, and flight attendants - is what forced Trump to end the longest government shutdown in history. Mass action fought back against racist policing in the largest protest movement in US history this summer.

Everyone around the country who is opposed to Trump’s agenda needs to be ready to take to the streets on November 4th to stop Trump from stealing this election! Nobody should be declared winner until every vote is counted.

WE DEMAND:

- All out to fight Trump’s attacks on democracy and make sure every vote is counted!

- Extend mail in voting to all voters for all elections going and make Election Day a Paid National Holiday so all working class people can vote

NO MATTER WHO LEGITIMATELY WINS the election, we demand

- MEDICARE for ALL,

- NO EVICTIONS, FORECLOSURES or UTILITY SHUTOFFS during the course of the Pandemic!

- TAX the RICH, NO BUDGET CUTS to public services for working people, youth, seniors and people with disabilities

- DEFUND the JAILS and POLICE by at least 50%, cancel the $225 million Dane County jail plan AND put the money to housing, education, jobs programs and health services.

We need as many people on board as possible! Contact us if your organization can co-host and mobilize!

*Wear a mask

*Respect social distancing

Co-Sponsors

- Our Wisconsin Revolution

- Socialist Alternative

- Democratic Socialists of America - Madison

- Allies for Black Lives

- Indivisible - Wisconsin

- Impact Demand

- People's Green New Deal - Madison

- WI Bailout the People Movement

The Rally is also supported by the following:

- South Central Federation of Labor

- UW-Madison Teaching Assistants Association