ONLINE: Defiant: What the Women of Exodus Teach Us about Freedom

There would be no Moses, no crossing of the Red Sea, no story of breaking the chains of slavery if it weren't for the women in the Exodus narrative.

“Subversive” is a word used to describe the women, who lived on both sides of the Nile and resisted Pharaoh to help lead an entire people into freedom. In Defiant, author and practical theologian Kelley Nikondeha explores how the Exodus women summoned their courage, harnessed their intelligence, and gathered their resources to enact justice and thwart injustice, overcoming an all-powerful Pharaoh in the process.

In this talk, Kelley will explore the deep work women do to create conditions for liberation in their church, community, and country today. She will give voice to the invitation to partner with God in the work of liberation worldwide. She will help us navigate what we might learn from the women of the Old Testament as we seek to stand in the gap for the oppressed. Together we will consider what the Old Testament midwives, Mose’s mothers, his sister Miriam, and his wife Zipporah and her sisters demonstrated under the oppressive regime of Pharaoh—and we will further unlock our own mandate to contend with modern systems of injustice.

About Kelley Nikondeha

Kelley is the co-director and chief storyteller for Communities of Hope, a community development enterprise in Burundi. The author of Adopted: The Sacrament of Belonging in a Fractured World (Eerdmans, 2017), a Christianity Today 2018 Award of Merit Christian Living/Discipleship, and the recently published Defiant: What the Women of Exodus Teach Us about Freedom (Eerdmans), Kelley also serves as the theologian-in-residence for SheLoves Magazine, a global community of women committed to God’s imperatives to advance love and justice in the world. Learn more about Kelley at https://kelleynikondeha.com.