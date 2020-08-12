ONLINE: Defining the Next 100 Years

media release: Has there ever been a more critical time to have women’s voices in politics?

On August 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. EDT, LWVUS’ Chief Executive Officer Virginia Kase will sit down with LWVUS President Deborah Turner for a one-hour discussion on what lies ahead for democracy in America, and how all women can be active participants.

This powerful discussion will examine how we, as women voters, can better elevate the voices and perspectives of women of color, how we can protect current voting rights while continuing to expand access, and what role we all play in the racial justice movement.

This conversation will be streamed on live on the LWVUS Facebook page and will include a live question and answer portion to provide an opportunity for viewers across the country to pose questions through social media.

Viewers are encouraged to share the event on Facebook with your followers and to use the hashtag #WomenPowertheVote when participating in the discussion on social media.