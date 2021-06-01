media release: Welcome to the DeForest Farmers' Market. The Deforest Farmers' Market goal is to bring local farm fresh produce, baked goods, meats and more to you weekly. We pride ourselves on being an agriculturally focused market, supporting the local small farm and food producer economy. The market also has weekly themes/specials, food carts and musical entertainment. It truly is fun for the entire family. Not only is this an opportunity to support local farmers and businesses but also a chance to meet up with neighbors, friends and colleagues and enjoy that sense of community that Deforest is known for, Growing the Good Life. The market is held on the closed portion of DeForest Street adjacent to the recently renovated Fireman's Park which is popular with the community making it an ideal location and to better serve market goers, the market hours have changed. Our new hours are 3:30pm - 6:30pm. Our success depends upon the support and participation of producers and growers as well as the customers.

Music on 6/1, 6/15, 7/13 and 9/21 will be by John Duggleby, playing an eclectic, cross-genre mix or originals and covers that weren’t born yesterday for market patrons of all ages.