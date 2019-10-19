Delano Smith, Sage Caswell, DJ Taye

Free.

press release: WSUM is happy to announce that this year’s Snake on the Lake Fest will take place on October 19 in the Sett. Over the next week, we’ll reveal the lineup on our Facebook and Instagram pages. Get ready for more news! What we can tell you is that this year’s Snake on the Lake will bring you an eclectic mix of the Midwest’s best electronic music, highlighting the diversity and storied history of house, techno, and electronic music. We’ll reveal our artists throughout the rest of the week.. Thank you so much to WUD Music, MadCity Music, and our wonderful staff for all the support, and don’t forget to stay tuned for more news!