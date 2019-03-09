press release: All aboard! The 12th Annual Delavan Train Show arrives in downtown Delavan on March 9 from 9 am - 4 pm and on March 10 from 10 am - 4 pm. Featuring more than 40 model train layouts spread throughout beautiful downtown Delavan in 18 locations. Bring the family for tons of interactive fun. Enjoy free parking, free admission, free raffles, free trackless train rides, and free trolley rides. And best of all, see incredible detailed model train layouts, many with buttons and levers for kids and adults to operate. For more details visit DelavanTrainShow.com or call 800-395-8687.