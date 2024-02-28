Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra

media release: The entire city of New Orleans becomes one big party during Mardi Gras, but Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra (UJO) know that there’s no place to be quite like Uptown on Mardi Gras Day. In this concert, featuring songs from their latest album, released in February 2023, the UJO provides the ultimate soundtrack for Carnival Time in the Crescent City with a spirited collection of Mardi Gras classics and buoyant new originals. A celebration like no other, this performance is a unique combination of big band swing feel, small group jazz spirit and brass band funkiness that would feel equally buoyant on the parade route or in the concert hall.