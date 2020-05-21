ONLINE: DelFest at Home

press release: DelFest, the festival brainchild of Del McCoury and his extended McCoury family, has just announced DelFest At Home, a streaming event celebrating musical highlights from DelFests past. Happening during the originally scheduled festival weekend, May 21st through May 24th, the free online event will feature performances from the festival’s namesake and his family as well as bluegrass and jam band luminaries such as Trey Anastasio Band, Bela Fleck & Chris Thile, Greensky Bluegrass, and more. A full lineup can be found below. Donations collected throughout the weekend will go toward funding the DelFest Foundation, an organization that works with non-profit organizations such as Western Maryland Food Bank, Allegany Health Right, and Habitat for Humanity as well as others in and around Allegany County, home to DelFest for over a decade. Starting Thursday at 4:30 pm Eastern, fans can tune into Nugs.tv, DelFest’s youtube channel, or Facebook page.

"We've heard from many folks how much it's going to hurt not being at DelFest this Memorial Day weekend, so we hope this helps a little. We're grateful to have a dedicated crew that has captured some great moments of DelFest through the years, and are looking forward to reliving some of these great moments with you ourselves," says Ronnie McCoury of the Del McCoury Band and The Travelin’ McCourys. His brother—and band member in both aforementioned ensembles, Rob McCoury adds, "We are so excited about this. It's just a small way we can all feel connected this weekend. Keep an eye on your notifications—we are going to pop onto Facebook Live from time to time between sets to say ‘hello.’"

Schedule (All Times Eastern):

Thursday, May 21 - 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Friday, May 22 - 2:30 pm - 11:30 pm

Saturday, May 23 - 12:30 pm - 1:00 am (next day)

Sunday, May 24 - 11:30 am - 12:30 am (next day)

Performances:

The Del McCoury Band

The Travelin' McCourys

Trey Anastasio Band

Greensky Bluegrass

The Bluegrass Congress (Del McCoury Band with Ricky Skaggs, David Grisman, Sam Bush, Bela Fleck, Jerry Douglas, Bryan Sutton, and Stuart Duncan)

Bela Fleck & Chris Thile

Billy Strings

Railroad Earth

Sam Bush

The Wood Brothers

The Infamous Stringdusters

Yonder Mountain String Band

Marty Stuart

The Marcus King Band

I'm With Her

Hot Rize

Grateful Ball (The Travelin' McCourys and Jeff Austin Band)

Sierra Hull

Dre & The Gospel Collective

Broomestix

More About DelFest Foundation: DelFest Foundation is a private foundation with a rich and exciting history built upon the music, values, and ideals of the legendary bluegrass musician, Del McCoury, and his family. Their mission is to nurture a strong community, raise awareness of social justice issues, and support a healthy environment. The organization seeks to raise awareness of the important social concerns that adversely affect the Allegany County Maryland communities and to donate funds that support projects of non-profit organizations that lead to the betterment of peoples’ lives. The Foundation takes an active role in affecting positive, lasting change in the community by supporting the following organizations: Western Maryland Food Bank, Legal Aid, Hot Stove League, Associated Charities, Allegany Health Right, Salvation Army, Jane’s Place, Family Crisis Resource Center, Allegany County Habitat for Humanity, Mission of Mercy, and Boy Scouts of America - Potomac District.

More About Nugs.net: Founded in 1997 as a fan site for downloading live music, nugs.net has evolved into the leading source for official live music from some of the largest touring artists in the world. Metallica, Pearl Jam, Phish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bruce Springsteen, and many other artists distribute recordings of every concert they play through nugs.net. nugs.net's platform includes downloads, CDs, webcasts, and subscription streaming services, delivering exclusive live content to millions of fans on a daily basis. Additionally, nugs.net founder Brad Serling hosts a weekly radio show on SiriusXM Jam On featuring the week in live music, cherry-picked from the nugs.net catalog.