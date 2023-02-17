Delta Beer Lab Anniversary Celebration

media release: We've been crafting and pouring pints for four years--FOUR YEARS!!--and that's something worth celebrating! We invite you to join us Friday evening, February 17 and all day on Saturday, February 18. Details on timed events below:

We have been saving a few kegs in the cellar for this special occasion including our 2 year J. Henry Bourbon Barrel Aged Barleywine (BA-BW'21).

We also have a few other delicious crowd favorites and special one off kegs that are only available in the taproom this weekend - stay tuned to unlock the secrets!

****

Join us Friday, February 17, from 4:00-7:00 pm as we launch a weekend celebration of Delta with our Deltaversary Kick-Off and NonProfit Mixer (more on this below). Open to all Delta friends and family, our kick-off will involve brewery tours at 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm, a Q&A session with our Head Brewer at 5:00 pm, and an exciting announcement about Delta's *new* community engagement series.

The 6:00 pm brewery tour will also be our Nonprofit Partner Mixer where folx from Delta's past Nonprofit Partners are encouraged to come and reconnect with the Delta community over pints and conversation. Our hope for Delta's fifth year is to create a space where Delta guests can have more opportunities for active engagement with our Nonprofit Partners and vice versa. Now who doesn't want that??

****

Saturday afternoon will start off with a DUNK TANK from 1:00-5:00 pm. Take your best shot to dunk your favorite beertender / owner in the drink! All proceeds will benefit our February Nonprofit Partner - Wisconsin Conservation Voters to help raise awareness for and get out the vote on important ballot items this spring!

There will be LIVE MUSIC by local celebrities, Cork 'n Bottle String Band from 4:30-7:00 pm

LT's Aloha Wagon, a Delta favorite, will be serving up a taste of Hawaii on Saturday 4:30-7:30 pm.

Don't worry, we'll be setting up extra tables / high tops in the brewery for folx to have more space. No reservations please. And, our brewers will be available to chat and answer any questions you have.

We can't wait to celebrate with you - Cheers!

On February 17 at 6pm Delta Beer Lab plans to host its first Nonprofit Partner Mixer to kick off the brewery’s 4th Anniversary celebration. Each month since opening, Delta Beer Lab has partnered with a new Nonprofit Partner and has raised more than $167,000 in four years.

The Nonprofit Partner Mixer will highlight many of the Nonprofit Partners Delta Beer Lab has worked with and will function as a networking opportunity with like-minded, progressive organizations as well as the opportunity to engage with Delta guests.

“This will be a great opportunity for our past Nonprofit Partners to showcase the changes they have made in our community and a chance for our guests to get a close-up look at where their donations go when they contribute to these organizations through our taproom,” said Delta Beer Lab Community Engagement Coordinator Andrew Thomas. “We are looking forward to having all of these folx together under our roof.”

The event will include a guided tour for all of the past Nonprofit Partners in attendance. It will also function to highlight opportunities to get more involved and make a difference as well as showcase volunteer opportunities on an ongoing basis. In his new role as Community Engagement Coordinator, Thomas will be organizing educational programming, such as talks, discussions, and open mic events. These upcoming programs will be announced and detailed at the Nonprofit Partner Mixer.

One of the new programs Thomas will be outlining will be called Crafting Conversations, and core goals of the program include organizing, amplifying, and educating folx on how they can better serve their community.

“We highly encourage the public to come into the Nonprofit Mixer, have a pint of beer, and get to know the folx we have worked with over the last four years to make our community a better place for everyone,” said Thomas.

To see a full list of Delta Beer Lab’s past Nonprofit Partners and donations click here.