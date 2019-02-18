Delta Beer Lab Grand Opening

press release: Delta Beer Lab on Madison’s South Side is ready to start serving the Greater Madison community at its social laboratory on February 18th. The new brewery will open with six vastly different craft beers: one porter, one coffee brown ale, one golden ale, and three different styles of IPA. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available, from NessAlla and Forage Kombucha, to Delta craft sodas. Come check out the new space and new brews!

Starts at 3:30pm on Monday, February 18. The brewery will close at 9:30pm, Delta Beer Lab, 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, WI 53713