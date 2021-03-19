Demand Dignity in MMSD
Madison Metropolitan School District Doyle Administration Building 545 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: What: Rally to Demand Dignity in MMSD
Where: 545 W. Dayton Street
When: Friday (3/19/21) @ 4pm
Sign on to the open letter to Superintendent Jenkins and the MMSD Board here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdlAZXuTl7yeOAwbKli_Nil29fHIsVPunWvbnVrlMiWZehZjA/viewform?usp=sf_link
-Return PTO used in the wake of this incident to the targeted staff member
-Commit to combating ableism in MMSD
-Accountability for responsible administrators
-End surveillance of staff
-Independent sweep for hidden cameras in East High School