media release: What: Rally to Demand Dignity in MMSD

Where: 545 W. Dayton Street

When: Friday (3/19/21) @ 4pm

Sign on to the open letter to Superintendent Jenkins and the MMSD Board here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdlAZXuTl7yeOAwbKli_Nil29fHIsVPunWvbnVrlMiWZehZjA/viewform?usp=sf_link

-Return PTO used in the wake of this incident to the targeted staff member

-Commit to combating ableism in MMSD

-Accountability for responsible administrators

-End surveillance of staff

-Independent sweep for hidden cameras in East High School