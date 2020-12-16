ONLINE: Demetral Park Path Extension/Reconstruction

press release: A public information meeting for this project is now scheduled for 6 p.m., Dec. 16, 2020, via Zoom.

Register for the 6 p.m., Dec. 16, 2020 Virtual Public Information Meeting.

Project Overview

Demetral Park Path: Phase 2 completes the off-street, shared-use path (bicycle & pedestrian) connection from the Yahara River Parkway Path to Commercial Ave, linking the surrounding Eastside neighborhood to downtown and the future Public Market. The project consists of a new 10-foot wide path from N Third St to the existing Demetral Park Path. The path will be located in the grassy area behind the Kwik Trip gas station and will include additional path lighting. Furthermore, the sidewalk along the 300 block of N Third St will be reconstructed to support an 8-foot wide shared-use path that will wrap around E Johnson St and connect to the existing path starting in the E Johnson St/Pennsylvania Ave triangle block. Lastly, the project will include widening the last remaining portion of typical sidewalk at the corner of E Johnson Street and N First Street to an 8-foot wide shared-use path with a Bike Maintenance Station installed to serve cyclists.

Project Limits: North First to Emerson East Park; East Johnson Triangle to North Third Street; North Third Street to Demetral Park Path (area behind Kwik Trip)

Project Schedule: February 2021: Anticipated Bid;Spring/Summer 2021: Construction expected to begin

Public Involvement: A public information meeting was held for the previous Demetral Park Path project on Aug. 22, 2019 on proposed lighting Bashford UMC 329 North Street. A copy of the presentation can be found here: Lighting Presentation pdf