press release: Over 70,000 city of Madison residents have absentee ballot requests on file for the November 3 General Election. Ballots will be mailed by September 17.

Many city of Madison voters have been contacting the City Clerk’s Office to ask about options for returning their absentee ballots in person. In response to these questions, the Clerk’s Office is partnering with the city of Madison Parks Division to allow city of Madison voters to return their absentee ballots to poll workers stationed in more than 200 city of Madison parks.

The Democracy in the Park event will be held 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Saturday, September 26, and Saturday, October 3. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be held Sunday, September 27, and Sunday, October 4, instead.

Poll workers wearing high visibility vests and face masks will be available next to a "Vote" yard sign in 206 city parks to register voters and to accept the delivery of absentee ballots. The poll workers will be available to serve as a witness, if needed.

Poll workers will practice social distancing and will sanitize materials after each use. When the event ends at 3:00 PM, an election official courier will bring the ballots back to the Clerk’s Office. The courier and the poll workers on-site will count the number of absentee ballots being returned to the Clerk’s Office, and will seal them in a delivery package with a tamper evident seal that has a unique serial number. The number of ballots and the seal number will be documented on a chain-of-custody form that will be signed by the poll workers in the park and by the courier.

Ballots will be taken directly to the city Clerk’s Office where seal numbers and the number of absentee ballots delivered will be verified by Clerk’s Office staff.

Additional ballot drop-off locations will be announced as locations, dates, and times are confirmed.

The following parks will be part of Democracy in the Park:

Acewood Park, 1402 Acewood Blvd; Aldo Leopold Park, 2906 Traceway Drive; Allied Park, 2730 Revival Ridge; Arbor Hills Park, 3109 Pelham Road; B. B. Clarke Beach Park, 835 Spaight St.; Badger Park, 418 Burdette Court;Baxter Park, 777 Englehart Drive; Beld Triangle Park, 1402 Beld St.; Berkley Park, 1730 Browning Road; Bernie's Beach Park, 901 Gilson St.; Blackhawk Park, 741 Bear Claw Way; Bordner Park, 5610 Elder Place; Breese Stevens Field, 917 E Mifflin St.; Brentwood Park, 1402 Mac Pherson St.; Brigham Park, 911 Rosedale Ave; Britta Park,. 4300 Britta Pkwy; Brittingham Park, 829 W Washington Ave; Burr Jones Park, 1820 E Washington Ave; Burrows Park, 25 Burrows Road;Cardinal Glenn Park, 426 Pine Lawn Pkwy; Carpenter-Rideway Park. 1220 Carpenter St.; Cherokee Park, 1000 Burning Wood Way; Churchill Heights Park, 4402 DiLoreto Ave; Country Grove Park, 7353 East Pass; Cypress Spray Park, 902 Magnolia Lane; e Volis Park, 4300 De Volis Pkwy; Demetral Park, 601 N Sixth St.; Dominion Park, 602 Wyalusing Drive; Doncaster Park, 4335 Doncaster Drive; Door Creek Park, 7035 Littlemore Drive; Driveoster Park, 5629 Kalas St.; Duane F. Bowman Park, 1775 Fish Hatchery Road; Dudgeon School Park, 3200 Monroe St.; Eagle Trace Park, 10321 White Fox Lane; Eastmorland Park, 99 Silver Road; Edward Klief Park, 1200 Milton St.; Eken Park, 2407 Coolidge St.; Elmside Circle Park, 500 Elmside Blvd; Elvehjem Park, 1202 Painted Post Drive; Elver Park, 1250 McKenna Blvd; Emerson East Park, 1915 E Johnson St.; Esther Beach Park, 2802 Waunona Way; Everglade Park, 406 Eveglade Drive;Felland Park, 2601 Waterfall Way; Filene Park, 1610 Sherman Ave; Fisher Street Park, 1834 Fisher St.; Flad Park, 4937 Flad Ave; Flagstone Park, 8325 Flagstone Drive; Galaxy Park, 132 Milky Way; Garner Park, 333 S Rosa Road; Giddings Park, 429 Castle Place; Glacier Hill Park, 1018 Glacier Hill Drive; Glen Oak Hills Park, 301 Glen Hwy; Glenwood ChilDriveen's Park, 602 Glenway St.; Goodman Park, 1402 Wingra Creek Pkwy; Greenside Park, 29 Greenside Circle; Greentree-Chapel Hills Park, 6649 Schroeder Road; Haen Family Park, 7702 Tree Lane; Hammersley Park, 6114 Hammersley Road; Hampton Court Park, 413 Park Way;Hawthorne Park, 220 Division St.; Heritage Heights Park, 701 Meadowlark Drive; Hiawatha Circle Park, 99 Hiawatha Circle; Hiestand Park, 4302 Milwaukee St.; High Crossing Park, 5501 Burke Road; High Point Park, 7499 Watts Road; Highland Manor Park, 10 Manor Drive; Hill Creek Park, 9818 Hill Creek Drive; Hillington Green Park, 435 Hillington Way; Hillpoint Park, 8213 Watts Road; Honeysuckle Park, 280 N Thompson Drive; Hoyt Park, 3902 Regent St.; Hudson Park, 2919 Lakeland Ave; Huegel Park, 5902 Williamsburg Way; Hughes Park, 837 Hughes Place; Ice Age Ridge Park, 3502 Ice Age Drive; Indian Hills Park, 5001 Flambeau Road; James Madison Park, 614 E Gorham St.; Junction Ridge Park, 8502 Elderberry Road; Kennedy Park, 5202 Retana Drive; Kerr-McGee Triangle Park, 728 Jenifer St.; Kestrel Park, 9702 Grey Kestrel Drive; Kingston-Onyx Park, 334 Garnet Lane; Kingswood Park, 17 Kingswood Circle; Lake Edge Park, 511 Park Court; Lake View Heights Park, 1621 Sunfield St.; Lakeland-Schiller Triangle Park, 651 Schiller Court; Law Park, 410 S Blair St.; Lerdahl Park, 3514 Little Fleur Lane; Linden Grove Park, 1617 Wheeler Road; Lost Creek Park, 4417 Hey Jude Lane; Lucia Crest Park, 514 N Owen Drive; Lucy Lincoln Hiestand Park, 1506 Prairie Road; Manchester Park, 3238 Manchester Road; Mandan Circle Park, 4015 Mandan Circle; Maple Prairie Park, 3117 Prairie Road; Marlborough Park, 2222 Whenona Drive; Marshall Park, 2101 Allen Blvd; Mayfair Park, 1102 Mendota St.; McClellan Park, 701 McClellan Drive; McCormick Park, 702 McCormick Ave; McFarland Park, 5305 Brandenburg Way; McGinnis Park, 9 Crystal Lane; McPike Park, 202 S Ingersoll St.; Meadow Ridge Park, 4002 Meadow Valley Drive; Meadowood Park, 5800 Thrush Lane; Merrill Springs Park, 5102 Spring Court; Midland Park, 1005 Midland St.; Midtown Commons Park. 1310 Waldorf Blvd; Mohican Pass Triangle Park. 1001 Mohican Pass; Monona Park, 4601 Kay St.; Morrison Park, 1451 Morrison St.; Nakoma Park, 3801 Cherokee Drive; Nautilus Point Park, 321 Nautilus Drive; Newbery Park, 7834 Lois Lowry Lane; Newville (Kenneth) Park. 1867 Beld St.; Norman Clayton Park, 6401 Shoreham Drive; North Star Park, 502 N Star Drive;Northeast Park, 5501 Tancho Drive; Northland Manor Park, 902 Northland Drive; O.B. Sherry Park, 22 Leon St.; Oak Park Heights Park, 641 Hilltop Drive; Ocean Road Park, 910 Ocean Road; Odana Hills East Park, 4627 Odana Road; Odana School Park, 678 Segoe Road; Olbrich Park, 3527 Atwood Ave; Old Middleton Road Park. 639 Bordner Drive; Olin Park, 1156 Olin-Turville Court; Olive Jones Park (Randall School), 1810 Regent St.; Ontario Park, 720 Ontario St.; Orchard Ridge Park, 5214 Whitcomb Drive; Orchard Ridge Valley Park, 961 Gilbert Road; Orlando Bell Park, 2274 S Thompson Drive; Orton Park, 1103 Spaight St.; Owl Creek Park, 23 Horned Owl Court; Patriot Park, 5333 Congress Ave; Paunack (A.O.) Park, 6399 Bridge Road; Peace (Elizabeth Link) Park. 452 State St.; Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St.; Pilgrim Park, 2034 Westbrook Lane; Portland Park, 4210 Portland Pkwy; Proudfit Park, 101 Proudfit St.; Quaker Park, 4321 Buckeye Road; Quann Park, 1802 Quann-Olin Pkwy; Quarry Cove Park, 3333 Bradbury Court; Raemisch Homestead Park, 6909 Chelsea St.; Raymond Ridge Park, 2138 Muir Field Road; Reger (George) Park, 201 Oak St.; Reindahl (Amund) Park, 1818 Portage Road; Rennebohm Park, 115 N Eau Claire Ave; Reservoir Park, 126 Glenway St.; Reston Heights Park, 217 Summertown Drive; Reynolds Park, 810 E Mifflin St.; Richmond Hill Park, 6117 Cottontail Trail; Rimrock Park, 2906 Rockwood Drive; Rudtic Park, 38 Rustic Pkwy; Sandburg Park, 2818 Independence Lane; Sandstone Park, 3937 Manchester Road; Sauk Creek Park, 402 N High Point Road; Sauk Heights Park, 525 Bear Claw Way; Secret Places Park, 6001 Sledding Pkwy; Segoe Park, 502 S Segoe Road; Sheridan Triangle Park, 1301 Farragut St.; Sherman Village Park, 1226 Delaware Blvd; Sherwood Forest Park, 1038 Friar Lane; Skyview Park, 1419 E Skyline Drive; Slater (William) Park, 561 S Segoe Road; Spring Harbor Beach Park, 1918 Norman Way; Spring Harbor Park, 5218 Lake Mendota Drive; Stevens Street Park, 2710 Stevens St.; Sugar Maple Park, 252 Sugar Maple Lane; Sunridge Park, 5901 Piping Rock Road; Sunset Park, 300 E Sunset Court; Swallowtail Park, 901 Swallowtail Drive; Sycamore Park, 830 Jana Lane; Tenney Park, 1414 E Johnson St.; Thousand Oaks Park, 9725 Sunny Spring Drive; Thut Park, 2630 Nana Lane; Town Center Park, 6301 Town Center Drive; Valley Ridge Park, 1281 Meadow Sweet Drive; Veterans Memorial Park. 4601 Star Spangled Trail; Vilas (Henry) Park, 1602 Vilas Park Drive; Village Park, 6606 Village Park Drive; Waldorf Park, 1736 Waldorf Blvd; Walnut Grove Park, 202 N Westfield Road; Waltham Park, 2617 Waltham Road; Warner Park, 2930 N Sherman Ave; Washington Manor Park. 801 N Oak St.; Waunona Park, 5323 Raywood Road; Westchester Gardens Park. 3330 Basil Drive; Western Hills Park, 2401 S Whitney Way; Westhaven Trails Park, 3020 Cimarron Trail; Westmorland Park, 4114 Tokay Blvd; Westport Meadows Park. 4338 Bielfuss Drive; Wexford Park, 1201 N Westfield Road; Wheeler Heights Park, 4410 Northview Drive; Whitetail Ridge Park, 1818 Anhalt Drive;Windom Way Park, 1920 Windom Way; Wingra Park & Boat Livery, 824 Knickerbocker St.; Wirth Court Park, 2801 Saint Paul Ave.;Woodland Hills Park, 834 Pebble Beach Drive; Worthington Park, 3102 Worthington Ave; Yahara Hills Park (South), Siggelkow Road; Yahara Hills Park (West), 3901 Savannah Road; Yahara Place Park, 2025 Yahara Place; Zoo Park, 950 Pontiac Trail