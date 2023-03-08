media release: In a new Overture Galleries exhibit titled “Democracy,” more than 50 artists (local, regional and beyond) explore their questions and interpretations of the current state of democracy. What is the history and definition of democracy? How does a democratic political system work? What is your vision of a healthy democracy? Guests are invited to delve into these questions and more as they peruse the exhibit, which opens today and runs through Sunday, June 4 in Playhouse Gallery.

Three more spring exhibits in Galleries I, II and III open Tuesday, March 14 and run through Sunday, May 28. This cycle, like US democracy, contains a multiplicity of voices presented through adventurous handling of materials and installations. Themes include immigration and layers of the bilingual experience, repair of lost and broken hearts, firefighting training and the ethereal aspects of the human condition.

To connect and learn more, join us for artist talks at the receptions on Friday, May 5 from 5-8 p.m. in the galleries. The reception begins with artist talks in Playhouse Gallery at 5 p.m. followed by a fun, interactive, fast-paced voting experience presented by Rotate Theater at 6 p.m. Artist talks in Galleries I, II and III begin at 6:30 p.m.

Democracy Exhibition Artists: Brandon Bauer • Jamie Bradbury • Eugenia Sherman Brown • Clare Charnley • Marisa Contreras Marulanda • Danielle and John Crim • Robert Derr • Nurettin Erkan • Thomas Ferrella • Kathy Fitchuk • Sarah French • Madison Golden • Tyler Grimes • Karin Hanson • Glen Jenkins • Lewis Koch • Carol Kramer • Pat Kroth • Cynthia W. Lewis • Holly Meyers • Mona Mohagheghi • DarRen Morris • Leslee Nelson • Beth Racette • Tony Riel • Rotate Theatre Company • Ryan Serrano • Lael Sheber • Levi Sherman • Solar Punk Futures • Steve Swagerle • Laurie Talbot Hall • Sophia Voelker • Mike Watson • Karen Watson • Newlin • Mark Weller • Jing Zhou • 350 Wisconsin Art Collective