ONLINE: Democratic National Convention

media release: The Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) announced that an unprecedented lineup of Americans from across the country will share their stories at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and discuss why we must unite around the critical task of electing Joe Biden as president in November. These individuals come from different backgrounds, different communities, and different political affiliations, but they all believe Joe Biden is the steady and experienced leader America needs right now to lift us out of the constant chaos and crises of Trump.

From small business owners to teachers, factory workers, frontline healthcare workers, parents worrying about their children’s health and safety as the school year begins, farmers struggling in Trump’s failed trade war, to people with preexisting conditions worried about Trump repealing the Affordable Care Act, and lifelong Republicans putting country over party, we will hear over the course of four nights why Joe Biden’s vision to build a better future will benefit all Americans.

Ways to Watch and Get Involved

The Democratic National Convention will take place over four nights from August 17-20, 2020. Convention programming will air from 9:00-11:00 PM Eastern. Additional speakers, including national leaders, advocates and celebrities will be announced in the coming days.

Last week, convention organizers also announced over a dozen options for watching the 2020 Democratic National Convention, ensuring that this year’s convention will reach viewers where they are, however they prefer to watch, all across the nation.

The official live stream for the 2020 Democratic National Convention will be hosted on DemConvention.com, where viewers can also find the full convention schedule, a digital toolkit to get involved, more resources for viewers, delegates and the media and additional plans and details.

“Over the last several months in planning this convention, we had two goals in mind: to include more Americans than ever before, and to ensure that all Americans see themselves reflected in what they were viewing,” said Stephanie Cutter, 2020 Democratic National Convention Program Executive. “These are the stories of the millions of working Americans that are struggling in the Trump recession, and as a result of Trump's complete mismanagement of the COVID crisis. Like the overwhelming majority of the American people, they are looking for a steady, experienced leader who is fighting for them, not for himself or for those at the top.”

Below is a sample of the many Americans who will participate in the 2020 Democratic National Convention:

Rick Telesz - Lawrence County, Pennsylvania: Rick runs a farm that has been in his family for generations. In 2016, Rick voted for Trump, but after seeing how Trump’s trade war has threatened his family farm, he plans to vote for Joe Biden.

Aldo Martinez - Fort Myers, Florida: Aldo is a paramedic responding to 911 calls, and a DACA recipient on the frontlines of COVID. Born and raised in Mexico City, Aldo immigrated to the U.S at the age of 12. He previously worked in one of the busiest emergency rooms in the country. Aldo wants a President who will fight for people like him, so he can focus on caring for others and becoming a surgeon.

Luz Chaparro Hernandez - Milwaukee, Wisconsin: Luz is a mom, teacher and member of the National Education Association (NEA). She teaches a bilingual program for second and third graders at a Milwaukee elementary school. When the pandemic began, Luz had to quickly adjust in order to continue teaching children against the backdrop of a pandemic. She is hopeful about the future, but concerned for her students' safety and wellbeing.

Dr. Angie Taylor - Reno, Nevada: Dr. Taylor is an assistant pastor and cancer survivor who understands firsthand why providing safe and affordable care to all Americans is a sacred, moral obligation. That’s why Dr. Taylor is a passionate believer that we must protect and strengthen the Affordable Care Act—which is why she’s voting for Joe Biden.

DeAndra Dycus - Indianapolis, Indiana: In 2014, DeAndra’s 13-year-old son, Dre, an honor student and star athlete, was shot and sustained major injuries at a birthday party he was attending. DeAndra started a non-profit dedicated to helping families and survivors of gun violence, and she volunteers with the Everytown Survivor Network and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Jeff Jeans - Sedona, Arizona: Jeff was a conservative Republican his whole life. When the Affordable Care Act passed in 2010, Jeff strongly opposed the legislation. Later, when Jeff’s employer went out of business and he no longer had health insurance coverage, Jeff was diagnosed with throat cancer. Because of the Affordable Care Act, Jeff was able to get covered even though he had a preexisting condition. Jeff received his cancer treatments, and they saved his life. He’s now a supporter of the Affordable Care Act—and Joe Biden.

Gerald Lang - Lake Orion, Michigan: Gerald is a proud United Auto Worker (UAW) and team leader at a General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion, Michigan. Increasingly, Gerald and his team are building clean, electric vehicles, including the Chevy Electric Bolt. The auto industry has been through a lot in recent years, and Gerald wants a president who will fight for workers like him, so that American workers build American cars in America. That’s why Gerald supports those who support America’s workers, like Joe Biden.

Natasha Taylor - Atlanta, Georgia: Natasha drives a bus for MARTA, the public transit system in Atlanta. She takes great pride in helping people travel across Atlanta, but she worries about her safety amidst the pandemic. Natasha is a proud member of Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 732, and a strong Joe Biden supporter.

Julie Buckholt - Milwaukee, Wisconsin: Julie is a retired educator, who—like her two daughters—suffers from Myasthenia Gravis. Julie is grateful for the protections in the Affordable Care Act, and for the peace of mind it provides her and her family. She opposes Donald Trump’s efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and she is voting for Joe Biden in November.

Over the past two months, the Democratic National Convention Committee collected nearly 1,000 crowd-sourced videos from Americans and delegates as part of an online engagement campaign. Many of these videos will be featured throughout the four nights of the convention. In addition, over the course of 30 minutes, the reimagined roll call process will take convention viewers to all 57 states and territories. Viewers will hear from voters of all kinds—delegates, parents, teachers, small business owners, essential workers, activists and elected leaders in the Democratic Party as they officially cast votes to nominate Joe Biden to become the next president of the United States of America. This is yet another example of how Democrats are finding new, innovative ways to engage more Americans than ever before, and amplify the stories and diverse voices that make up the party.

About the Democratic National Convention

The 2020 Democratic National Convention will take place over four nights from August 17-20, 2020. Convention programming will air from 9:00-11:00 PM Eastern. The Democratic National Convention is the formal event during which delegates of the Democratic Party choose the party’s nominees for president and vice president in the 2020 election. At the convention, the Democratic Party also adopts the official Democratic Party platform as well as the rules and procedures governing party activities, which includes the nomination process for presidential candidates in the next election cycle.