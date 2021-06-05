ONLINE: Democratic Party of Wisconsin State Convention

media release: Wisconsin remains at the epicenter of politics as we look ahead to 2022, and WisDems will showcase the ongoing national interest during the weekend of Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s 2021 state party convention.

In addition to Wisconsin’s top Democrats, the weekend will feature former HUD Secretary Julián Castro as Saturday night’s keynote speaker. Sunday morning, WisDems will lend the stage to Democrats running in the U.S. Senate primary to take on Ron Johnson in the 2022 general election. Following the close of the convention, the weekend will culminate at 6 pm on Sunday with a grassroots fundraiser, All Eyes on Wisconsin: A Live Strategy Session with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and DNC Chair Jaime Harrison who will make crystal clear that Wisconsin is as critical a battleground state in 2022 as it was in 2020. Anyone can RSVP for the event at wisdems.org/win2022 by making a contribution of at least $1.

“The road to expanding the Democratic Senate majority runs straight through Wisconsin and that's why defeating Ron Johnson is one of Senate Democrats' top priorities in the upcoming election. It’s time for Wisconsinites to put an end to Ron Johnson’s political career and send a new senator to DC -- one who believes science, doesn’t peddle conspiracy theories, and does the right thing for their constituents. Thank goodness WisDems are one of the most effective state parties in the country. We’re partnering with Wisconsin Democrats to build the infrastructure necessary to kick Ron Johnson out of office for good,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“As a former state party chair, I know strong state parties, like the Wisconsin Democratic Party, are vital keys to our success. That is why the DNC is making historic investments in state parties over the next four years. We’re boosting the critical infrastructure necessary to build upon the progress we've made, to elect Democrats up and down the ballot, and to continue to get our country back on track,” said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison.

“Democracy doesn’t have off years and neither do WisDems. Wisconsin is a key battleground state -- and WisDems are fighting like hell to keep it blue in 2022. Through year-round organizing, building the bench, fighting for our values, and engaging voters, WisDems continues to innovate and invest in constructing a better future for Wisconsinites and our country,” said former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro.

“Once again, all eyes are on Wisconsin, and our party has never been stronger. We’re thrilled to be joined by an extraordinary slate of national leaders to help our state party convention rocket-launch us into the 2022 election cycle. After back-to-back Democratic victories, our grassroots base is unified and energized to reelect Governor Evers, defeat Ron Johnson, and grow Democratic strength up and down the ballot,” said Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

The 2021 WisDems Convention will be an interactive online experience lifting up the Biden-Harris administration’s achievements, celebrating the victories of 2020, and rallying grassroots and elected leaders to re-elect Governor Evers, defeat Ron Johnson, and grow Democratic strength up and down the ticket. More importantly, the Convention will be a celebration of the values that unite us—of building a state and nation where we all thrive together; of expanding opportunity and ending poverty; and of embracing justice and democracy.

Saturday, June 5

10:00 am | Welcome to 2021 State Convention

10:30 am | Housekeeping Session

11:00 am | AAPI, Women’s, & Rural Caucus Meetings; Voter Protection 101 Training; Building a Movement: Volunteer Recruitment & Retention Training

12:00 pm | DisAbility, Progressive, & Black Caucus Meetings; Organizing Around the Issues in Your Community Training; Data Tools & VAN Training

1:00 pm | CCA, YDW, CDW, HSDW Meeting; Social Media 101: How to Be Good at the Internet Training; Digital Media: Content Creation & Graphic Design for Beginners Trainings

2:00 pm | Official Business Convenes

2:30 pm | Consideration of Constitutional Amendments

4:00 pm | WisDems Officer Elections

4:15 pm | WisDems Officer Reports

5:00 pm | Official Business Recess

6:30 pm | Evening Programming: Speeches by Democratic Electeds & Keynote

9 pm | Hospitality Suites Open

Sunday, June 6

10:00 am | Official Business Reconvenes

10:15 am | Speeches from 2022 Senate Candidates

11:00 am | Consideration of WisDems Platform & Resolutions

12:00 pm | Official Business Recess

12:30 pm | Continuation of Platform & Resolutions Voting

12:30 pm | Latino, Labor, & Veterans Caucus Meetings; Social Media 101: How to Be Good at the Internet Training; Digital Media: Content Creation & Graphic Design for Beginners Training

1:30 pm | American Indian, LGBT, Environmental Caucus Meetings; Building a Movement: Volunteer Recruitment & Retention Training; Voter Protection 101 Training

2:30 pm | Official Business Reconvenes w/ Reports from WisDems Subunit Chairs

3:30 pm | Adjournment

6:00 pm | WisDems Virtual Grassroots Fundraiser