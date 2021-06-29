ONLINE: Democratic U.S. Senate Candidates Q&A

media release: The Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate in 2022 will participate in a virtual question-and-answer session with WisPolitics.com on Tuesday June 29 from noon to 1 p.m. CT.

The candidates include five declared candidates and one likely candidate who has formed an exploratory committee and was included in a state Democratic Party gathering in early June.

The declared candidates are:

--Gillian Battino, a doctor from Wausau battinoforsenate.us

--Sarah Godlewski, the state Treasurer sarahforwisconsin.com

--Chris Larson, a state senator from Milwaukee voteforlarson.org

--Alex Lasry, on leave as a Milwaukee Bucks executive and an organizer of the Democratic National Convention in 2020 http://alexlasry.com/

--And Tom Nelson, a former state lawmaker and the Outagamie County executive nelsonforwi.com.

The likely candidate is Steven Olikara. He is the founder of the Millennial Action Project

www.stevenolikara.com

The forum is not a formal debate, but a question-and-answer session for the political community to get to know the Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate. Questions will come from moderator Jeff Mayers and then from the audience through written questions submitted in advance.

This event is free and open to all registrants. We will send you a link to access the webinar on the morning of the event.

WisPolitics.com and the Milwaukee Press Club hosted a question-and-answer session with Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Oshkosh on June 3. He has yet to say whether he will seek reelection next year.

See the video: milwaukeepressclub.org/ milwaukee-press-club-re-posts- johnson-video-after-youtube- removed-it-from-clubs-page/

