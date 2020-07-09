ONLINE: Democratic Women Legacy Reception

press release: As the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled against reproductive freedom by allowing an employer's religious and personal beliefs to interfere with women's healthcare decisions, we're reminded of how important it is that women have a seat at the table.

That’s why we need to elect leaders at all levels of government who will:

Protect a woman's right to choose;

Ensure women have unfettered access to birth control regardless of where they work; and

Fight for the right for individuals to start a family on their terms

On Thursday, July 9, the Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee is hosting our Democratic Women Legacy Reception honoring state legislator and former public policy director for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, Representative Chris Taylor, and Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education Member Ali Muldrow.

Please join us for an engaging conversation with women who are breaking barriers as we discuss the changing social and political landscape for women, and talk about how we can fight to defend our principles and elect more women leaders at every level!