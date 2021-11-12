media release: Derek Hibbs: Ramshackle: November 12, 2021 – January 14, 2022. Opening Reception: Friday, November 12, 5-8pm

Tandem Press is pleased to host Ramshackle, an exhibition of prints by Derek Hibbs, a 2020 MFA graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and former Tandem Press project assistant. Hibbs' work satirically illustrates working-class survival in the face of American class inequality, particularly now in the midst of a pandemic.

This exhibition is made possible through support from the Anonymous Fund.

Visit Derek Hibbs’s website for more information and images