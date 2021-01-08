ONLINE: Derek Ramnarace

× Expand Derek Ramnarace

media release: Cargo Music Live Stream - ON LOCATION!

Although we still can't have in-person audience members, you can still see great local musicians playing our Cargo stage from the comfort of your couch!

Oh man...we've got Derek effing Ramnarace taking our stage soon for our "on location" live stream! Derek is a regional music favorite. Whether solo/duo/trio/with Old Soul Society, his music warms the insides. Tune in, and check out all things Derek here: facebook.com/oldsoulsociety