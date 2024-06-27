Derek Ramnarace

Craftsman Table and Tap, Middleton 6712 Frank Lloyd Wright Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release:  TUNES & TAPS MUSIC SERIES! In case of inclement weather, the music will continue inside.

Derek Ramnarace leads the Old Soul Society and performs Americana, folk, rock, soul, and blues. Derek strikes out on his own and the singer/songwriter's emotionally raw, honest, and heartfelt lyrics are wowing audiences everywhere. He tours in both the Midwest and nationally.

