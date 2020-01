press release: Featuring 12 of the Madison areas best songwriters performing songs and telling the stories behind the songs, in a Nashville style Writers Round format. *This will be a seated show.*

Derek Ramnarace

Frank Busch

Raine Stern

Kari Arnett

Robert Gronna

Mark Croft

Jeffrey James

Dana Perry

Teddy Davenport

Bryan Drewyor

Mackenzie Moore

Mark Harrod