Derek Richards, Patrick Garrity, Michael Malone, Damon Leibert, Derrick Keane

media release:The party atmosphere of a Dublin pub combined with a boisterous, belly-laugh band of hooligans, The Irish Comedy Tour comedians will storm the Mineral Point Opera House stage on March 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM (doors at 5:00 PM). Reserved seating will range from $20-30 in advance and $25-30 the day of the show at mpoh.org/events.

The group’s comedians and musicians, whose ancestors hail from the Emerald Isle, include Detroit native Derek Richards; Washington D.C.-born Patrick Garrity; Ohio’s Michael Malone; Nova Scotia’s Damon Leibert; and from Inchicore, a suburb of Dublin, Ireland Derrick Keane.