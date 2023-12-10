Derek Sheen, Leslie Mitchell, Sasha Rosser

× Expand Melissa Leavenworth A close-up of Derek Sheen. Derek Sheen

media release: Join us for some frighteningly funny stand-up comedy at Crucible Madison with a headlining performance by the incomparable DEREK SHEEN:

Derek Sheen is a cuddly mess of insecurities and a gifted, one-of-a-kind storyteller. His ability to mine humor from the dark, humid corners of the human condition has made him a cult favorite of comedy nerds around the globe. Sheen has amassed a pretty loyal fan base touring with comedy legends Brian Posehn, Patton Oswalt, and Janeane Garofalo. He's also released four critically acclaimed albums on Minneapolis-based Stand Up! Records with Grammy-winning producer Dan Schlissel.

"Derek Sheen is a goddamn delight! So funny and smart it makes me mad." - Brian Posehn

Sheen has been featured on Amazon Prime and Sirius XM and his albums are available for streaming on Apple Music, Tidal, and Spotify.

Featuring Leslie Mitchell:

Leslie Mitchell is a flyover state-based comedian, writer, and improviser with a knack for storytelling a boundless passion for hamburgers. She has performed in various comedy clubs throughout the Midwest, taking the stage before established comedians such as Bobcat Goldthwait, Mary Mack, Nick Vatterott, Geoffrey Asmus, Jackie Fabulous, and Ryan Niemiller. In July of 2023, Leslie won the “Funniest Person in Iowa” Competition and in 2022 took home first place at the 21st Annual Amateur Stand Up Comedian Competition held at the legendary Jukebox Comedy Club in Peoria, IL. Her comedic style continually revolves and evolves around the crazy blessings of marriage, womanhood, middle age and whatever else suits her fancy.

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Doors open at 5:30PM; show starts at 6PM

Tickets are $10 online or $15 cash at the door -- no extra fees. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash with a student ID.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/168634136141615

Recommended for ages 18+. You will be required to show a photo ID at check-in. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.