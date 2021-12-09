Deryk G., Modern Nun, Conor Keogh, Kat and the Hurricane

media release: Crucible is happy to welcome a lineup of great musicians headlined by Modern Nun and featuring Conor Keogh, DeryK G, and Kat & the Hurricanes! Modern Nun is a queer indie pop band from Chicago, Illinois. The band is fronted by Edie McKenna and accompanied by Lee Simmons on guitar and Haley Webster on drums.

Doors at 7, show starts at 7:30.

$10 cover, 21+

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test in the past 72 hours will be required for entry. Masking will be optional.

Full COVID policies at: https://www.cruciblemadison.com/covid-policies