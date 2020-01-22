Design 2020

UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Ruth Davis Design Gallery 1300 Linden Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Design 2020: January 22 – February 2, 2020

This annual juried student exhibition will feature the work of UW–Madison Design students of all levels, selected and curated by two design industry judges: Cory Allen Linsmeyer, Associate Menswear Designer at Lands' End, and Kelly Hensler, Design Architect at SmithGroup.

UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Ruth Davis Design Gallery 1300 Linden Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
