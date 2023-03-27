media release: Taliesin Youth Camp: Design A Space That's Wright for You

9am-4pm, March 27-31, 2023 (Spring Break Session); or June 12-16, 2023 (Summer Session)

In this virtual, weeklong summer camp, we will explore how Wright approached the design process in creating his own Taliesin estate.In live two-hour morning sessions, we will look deeply into the architectural details of Wright’s home and studio, using Taliesin as a text for organic principles of design. Students will incorporate what they have learned in our group sessions into a designed space that is (W)right for them. We will guide them through scaled floor plan drawing and model-building techniques, allowing them to design, draw and build their designs during the hands-on, off-screen afternoon sessions at home.To make sure all students have the necessary materials on hand for the camp week, a prepared kit will be mailed to families.

$250 (includes a box of camp materials sent to you).