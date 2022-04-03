Design Day
UW Union South 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Join the Society of Women Engineers for an afternoon filled with STEM fun at Design Day! This event will lead middle school students and their families through hands-on activities throughout the afternoon. Students will participate in engineering-based projects all revolving around the theme of transportation. Registration is required for this event- Parents/chaperones must attend as students cannot be dropped off at the event. All attendees must follow the university building masking policy in place at the time of the event.
When: April 3, 2022, from 12:30-2:30pm, Union South, Agriculture (3rd Floor)
Cost: Free!