Design Your Community Farm

media release: Thursday, November 10, at 5:30 PM in the Fitchburg City Hall Council Chambers, Rooted, EOR (a landscape architecture firm), and the city of Fitchburg Parks Department will be holding a community engagement meeting to gather input about the design of an agricultural park in the Terravessa neighborhood, around 4770 Goodland Park Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53575, just inside District 3. We would like to invite you and any others you think would be pertinent to attend this meeting in order to get the broadest possible set of perspectives and ideas on the eventual design of this park. Our goal is that this project meets the goals and dreams of area residents, gardeners, and farmers, and hearing the perspective of existing community gardeners and garden organizers would be especially useful.

If unable to attend in person, people may attend via Zoom by sending your request to scott.endl@fitchurgwi.gov. Questions and comments may also be directed to gardens@rootedwi.org if unable to attend this meeting.