media release: April fires bring May Desires.

Madison Shakespeare Company presents Desires, a collection of three short comedies about our wants and needs: a happier marriage, a closer connection with nature, or a strategy to fend off invading Roman soldiers.

Tickless Time: Ian and Eloise’s sun dial gives them a natural relationship with time. Eddy and Alice prefer rock-steady mechanical clock time. The cook just wants to make dinner on time. Written by Susan Glaspell and George Cram Cook.

Caesar and Cleopatra (Act II): All work and no play makes Caesar a dull emperor. She has love on her mind. He has an empire to run. Then a Roman fleet arrives. Temptation, or tactics? Written by George Bernard Shaw.

Suppressed Desires: Henrietta thinks it’s a great idea for everyone to get in touch with their deepest, darkest secrets. When her husband and her sister uncover their suppressed desires, she’s not so sure. Written by Glaspell and Cook.

MSC asks a $10 suggested contribution per person when you join us for a performance of Desires.

Saturday May 22 and Sunday May 23, 2 PM, Tyranena Brewing Company, 1025 Owen St. in Lake Mills. First-come-first-served patio seating with extensive lawn capacity.

Sunday May 30, 5 PM, Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro, 6857 Paoli Rd. in Paoli. Dinner reservations are strongly recommended for guaranteed patio seating. Lawn capacity available. Call 608-848-6261 to reserve.

Directed by Kendra C. Thompson.

Additional information including full seating details at madisonshakespeare.org/desires