ONLINE: Determined

media release: Determined, a documentary about Alzheimer’s , Audience Winner Best Documentary, Green Bay Film Festival

Tuesday June 8 (Watch the film via streaming for all who register, free!)

Wednesday June 9, at 6:30 p.m. (Participate in a panel discussion on the film via Zoom, also free!)

(Sponsored by the Middleton Community Church)

Watch from the comfort of your home!

This provocative new documentary follows three women at high risk for Alzheimer’s disease who volunteer to be part of a ground-breaking medical study at the University of Wisconsin. The women, from contrasting communities in Wisconsin, show extraordinary determination as they care for a parent with dementia, raise an adolescent son after the loss of a parent, and adopt a lifestyle that may prevent future disease. This powerful and educational film will be followed by a panel discussion with the filmmakers and film participants the following evening. The research study profiled in the film Is a UW Madison study through the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Institute.

Please register here (Determined - A Documentary Viewing and Discussion (google.com) if you would like a link to stream the film on June 8. You do not need to select a time as it will be available to stream any time that day. Register via the same link to participate in the panel discussion.

Watch the trailer on YouTube.